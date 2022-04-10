Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took his second win of the season as he dominated the Australian Grand Prix with a lights-to-flag victory, as his potential championship rival Max Verstappen hit more technical issues in a worrying run of form.

The Monegasque driver had to navigate two restarts after separate incidents involving his team-mate, Carlos Sainz, and the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel.

As the second safety car period came to an end on lap 27, Verstappen tried desperately to get past the Ferrari, but Leclerc held his position as George Russell also looked keen to get in on the action.

The race leader extended his margin over his Dutch rival as the pair traded fastest laps before Verstappen and Red Bull hit more trouble just 12 laps after he attempted to take the race lead.

That left Leclerc with an even more comfortable margin as he cruised to his second win of the season and extended his championship advantage.

More to follow.

