Formula 1

Charles Leclerc ecstatic to finish on pole as MAx Verstappen says it's painful to be in third ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc expressed his delight at finishing in pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix as Max Verstappen described his third position as painful. Leclerc was fastest in qualifying with a time of 1:28.796. The championship leader kept his cool in the searing 33 degree heat, with Carlos Sainz completing a Ferrari front row +0.190 seconds behind.

00:04:20, 4 hours ago