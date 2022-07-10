Formula 1

Charles Leclerc 'happy' as he claims Austria GP ahead of Max Verstappen to revive F1 title hopes

Reaction as Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Verstappen three times and shrugged off a late throttle issue to hold off the Red Bull driver to claim his first race win since the Australia Grand Prix on April 10.

00:01:42, 16 minutes ago