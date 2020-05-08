Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner believes Formula One drivers will be "rusty as hell" when the season is able to resume.

The F1 season was postponed on the eve of the first race in Melbourne due to the COVID-19 outbreak and racing will not continue until 5 July at the earliest.

"This is probably the longest time all the drivers have been out of a seat," Horner told the Guardian.

"That could be healthy in a way. If we begin again in July, they will all be rusty as hell and there will be some incidents."

Red Bull had looked well placed to challenge Mercedes' dominance of F1 ahead of the 2020 season, and Horner is raring to get back out on the track once it is safe to do so.

“You remain itching to get going,” he added.

"The competitor within craves to get going, to get racing. It is unnatural for drivers and team members to be sitting on their hands when we would usually be racing."

