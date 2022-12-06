Christian Horner says he remains committed to Red Bull as Formula One rivals Ferrari look for a new team principal.

Ferrari have confirmed they have accepted Mattia Binotto’s resignation and he will leave at the end of the year after four seasons as team principal.

Ad

This season was Binotto’s most successful in charge as Ferrari came second in the constructors’ championship and Charles Leclerc was runner-up to Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

Formula 1 Formula 1 cancels 2023 Chinese Grand Prix 02/12/2022 AT 12:21

However, Ferrari’s early title challenge faded and there was a feeling of what might have been.

Asked if he was surprised by the news of Binotto’s departure, Red Bull boss Horner told Sky Sports News: "Not really.

"It's obviously Ferrari's choice. I think it will be the sixth team principal there I've sat opposite since I've been at Red Bull.

"It's obviously difficult for him. They had a great car this year, they were certainly very competitive."

Ferrari have said the search for Binotto’s replacement “is expected to be finalised in the new year”.

Asked if there could ever be a scenario that takes him to Ferrari, Horner, who has been with Red Bull since 2005, said: “Look, my commitment is very much with the Red Bull team.

“I’ve been there since the beginning and obviously have a very close attachment.”

Red Bull were the dominant force in Formula One this season as Verstappen claimed a record 15 race victories.

But Horner is expecting a “tough season” in 2023 as Ferrari and also Mercedes look to challenge.

Mercedes won just won race this year as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both struggled to keep pace with Red Bull and Ferrari.

"I think both those guys [the Mercedes drivers] have had great seasons,” said Horner.

“I mean, George [Russell] fighting ahead of Lewis in his first year in the team is an impressive performance.

"But Lewis is obviously still right there. You've got to assume they're going to come back fighting hard next year, and Ferrari as well will be looking to make progress.

"So it's set to be a really tough season next year."

The 2023 Formula One season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.

Formula 1 Binotto resigns as Ferrari boss - 'It is right to take this step at this time' 29/11/2022 AT 09:31