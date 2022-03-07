Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has claimed Mercedes’ actions were “tantamount to bullying” after race director Michael Masi was replaced in the wake of the controversial 2021 season finale.

A review into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which saw Max Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to clinch the world title, resulted in Masi losing his job.

Ad

Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff was apoplectic in the paddock after a ruling from Masi ultimately denied Hamilton an eighth world title.

Russian Grand Prix 'Russia will not have a race' - F1 terminates contract with Russian Grand Prix 03/03/2022 AT 11:31

Hamilton said on the team radio the race was “manipulated”, while Wolff recently said it was "very encouraging" to see the FIA take action , adding that he does not want to speak to Masi “ever again”.

Speaking to BBC Sport , Horner did not shy away from criticising Red Bull’s rivals ahead of the new season.

"Was it right to fire him based on pressure that was placed on him from a rival team? That for me was wrong," Horner said.

"That's tantamount to bullying. It's passively aggressive.

"Yes, Michael did make mistakes and it was frustrating, but you have to look at the role that he was in and the tools that he had at his disposal.

"You can't just place the blame on Michael. It's unfair to do that."

Horner had recently stressed Masi's mental health should be considered in light of the criticism, although he and Red Bull have also come under fire for pressuring the former race director.

FIA president announces that Michael Masi has been removed as F1 race director

The Red Bull boss said Masi has been “hung out to dry” and hit out at social media “trolling”, but did not address whether his own actions may have led to the race director’s dismissal.

"We were on the receiving end of many of Michael's errors," Horner added. "But he is in a high-pressure role in a high-pressure sport.

"But what it is unforgivable is the trolling, the abuse online, the death threats that he and his family had. That absolutely cannot be condoned in any way.

"That has nothing to do with the sport. It's just out-and-out bullying and I would not accept that in any way within our organisation.

"That's why I spoke up for Michael because I felt that he had not had any support. He had not had any backing. That he'd been hung out to dry and that there was this a concerted campaign that was very passive-aggressively focused against him.

"I will always stand up for someone who is being bullied. Bullying is not acceptable."

In the final race in Abu Dhabi, Horner could be heard telling Masi "you only need one racing lap," while Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley also weighed in as the title went down to the wire.

"You've got to report the facts," Horner said. "Who was the first to call Michael? It wasn't me. I'm only responding to the pressure being applied on him that I can hear in my ear from a rival team. It's my job as the principal of the team that I represent to defend it.

"I think it was probably less than the pressure that our rivals were pushing on to not have a safety car. Or to back-track a lap. Or not to have a virtual safety car, or for the virtual safety car to go into a full safety car."

Formula 1 Verstappen pens Red Bull extension until 2028 03/03/2022 AT 10:35