Formula 1

Christian Horner, Toto Wolff and FIA arrive for F1 Commission meeting on 2021 title controversy in Abu Dhabi

Christian Horner, Toto Wolff and FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem arrived at the London office of Formula 1 on Monday for a crucial meeting dealing with the controversial end to last year's title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

00:01:50, 11 minutes ago