The first racing controversy of the new Formula 1 season is here after the Mercedes team managed to shrink their sidepods to a remarkable degree.

The sidepods on cars contain radiators, pipes, and provide an inlet for cooling air.

Ad

They also attempt to draw in air to the back of the vehicles, in an attempt to fill the area between the floor and the back tires, which prevents the car from reaching its top speed.

Formula 1 Mazepin "I do not feel this is fair. Russian F1 driver reacts to ban by Haas 17 HOURS AGO

Allowing air to pass quickly through the ‘venturi’ tunnels means that it improves the downforce on the car, which helps speed it up.

Different teams are trying different methods in testing, with Red Bull using an undercut, Ferrari scooping out sections from theirs, and Mercedes pushing as hard as possible here.

Given the tensions between Red Bull and Mercedes after last season’s dramatic final lap, which was the culmination of months of sniping and competition, it came as little surprise when Christian Horner was reported to be challenging the legality of the design.

Disputes over whether cars meet regulations are a common occurrence between teams and drivers.

However, the Austrian team released a statement saying: "Christian Horner has not given any interviews regarding Mercedes' car. Any quotes being attributed to him this morning are incorrect.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Horner said: "I was slightly surprised by some comments I was supposed to have been making, but there we go.

"To be honest with you, I haven't been paying a great deal of attention to it. It's obviously a fairly different concept, but that's for the aero guys and the designers to get into.

"I think that's somethnig beyond my technical competence, let the guys all digest it and understand it."

Ross Brawn, managing director of Formula 1, has told F1 TV: “There are some very extreme interpretations of the regulations which could lead to a lot of debate. We did not anticipate the Mercedes concept.”

Formula 1 Mazepin shocked by Haas firing following Russia's invasion of Ukraine 17 HOURS AGO