As soon as it was announced that Kimi Raikkonen would be the first driver to test the new "halo" installation over the cockpit, the jokes began.

Raikkonen, for all his qualities, isn't known for being the most conversational of chaps - and often preferring to express himself with minimal (and Anglo-Saxon) words.

Still, that meant that whatever he said would be honest and to the point - and Ferrari reported that his opinion that the set-up and visibility was "OK", what counts as a ringing endorsement from him.

Nico Rosberg was one of the first to share pictures of his colleague in the new set-up - and was inundated with comments from F1 fans decrying the innovation.

"F1 is safe enough already!" came the responses, plus criticisms of the way the adapted car looks.

Even Nico Hulkenberg got in on the act, fretting that the element of mortal danger is what makes F1 appealing - or as he put it, "sexy and attractive".

Rosberg, F1's resident diplomat, acknowledged their concerns, but made a more important point: "Visually, you can say it's not quite as good as now, but from some angles, like from the front of Kimi's car, it looked very cool actually. With a bit of thinking, it can look cool eventually, so I'm all for it."

Aesthetics might be worrying for some viewers - but perhaps they've forgotten that the drivers on the grid lost a colleague just last year, when Jules Bianchi died from the injuries he received in Japan in 2014.

Rosberg subtly reminded them of that.

"My opinion is it really is a massive step in safety because most of the fatalities we've had in racing in the last years, this would have saved those people, so it's a huge step, definitely needed."

Jules Bianchi's father may not think the halo would have saved his son, but it would certainly protect drivers from any large debris - say, a loose wheel.

To be more concerned about the way a car looks rather than the safety of the driver inside it is simply ludicrous. Their views on this have to be paramount - the 'coolness' of the car is irrelevant. If safety can be improved - in what is an essentially dangerous sport - and another death like Bianchi's is prevented, then childish squealing about the look of a car must be ignored.

