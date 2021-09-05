Live updates to follow...

Hamilton 'really happy' despite missing pole

"I'm generally really happy with how today has gone. Considering everyone else has had three practice sessions and I've had two," said Hamilton after an engine issue meant he missed FP2.

"It's a track where you really build your confidence up lap after lap after lap so when you lose 30 laps that made a difference.

"So today I was just trying to catch up as fast as I could and I was so close at the end."

