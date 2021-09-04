Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Dutch Grand Prix, with the Finn having tested positive for Covid-19. Robert Kubica will come in to replace him for Alfa Romeo for his first Grand Prix start since 2019.

The news came through on Saturday morning ahead of FP3 as Alfa Romeo confirmed that Raikkonen had tested positive and will miss the weekend at Zandvoort.

That means Kubica, who battled back to the sport after a horror-crash in 2011 and drove full-time for Williams in 2019, comes in to replace him.

Dutch Grand Prix Hamilton breaks down, Leclerc fastest in FP2 18 HOURS AGO

The team’s statement said that Raikkonen is “displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits,” adding that he is now isolating in his hotel.

It’s not officially known whether or not Raikkonen is double-jabbed but the Dutch government reportedly required proof of full vaccination status to enter the country so it must be assumed he is and this is a breakthrough case.

The FIA and F1 said in a statement: “The FIA, Formula 1 and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Räikkönen has tested positive for COVID-19.

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols he will take no further part in this Event. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on the Dutch Grand Prix.”

Raikkonen will have to return a negative test to compete at Monza next weekend.

Dutch Grand Prix Hamilton quickest in Zandvoort session disrupted by Vettel red flag A DAY AGO