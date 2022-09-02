There was a delay and a red flag in an action-packed second practice at the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday, where Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz led in a Ferrari one-two.

Leclerc bettered his teammate Sainz’s effort by 0.004 seconds to set the pace with a time of 1:12.345, as the Ferrari duo edged out Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton finished third 0.072 seconds back, whilst George Russell dropped to fifth behind Lando Norris who split the Mercedes pair.

Max Verstappen returned to the track in front of his home crowd with a working car after breaking down in FP1 due to a technical problem with his transmission.

He briefly topped the pile after his opening lap despite going rogue on the softs, but ended the day eighth as his difficult homecoming continued.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also struggled and ended up 12th on the timesheet heading into Saturday’s third practice session.

Daniel Ricciardo’s race was halted ten minutes early after the McClaren driver suffered an oil leak, whilst Yuki Tsunoda beached his car in the gravel and brought about a red flag.

