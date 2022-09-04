Max Verstappen took a home victory at the Dutch Grand Prix in front of a furious Lewis Hamilton who eventually dropped out of the podium entirely.

During a safety car after Valtteri Bottas' engine stopped Mercedes made the choice to keep Hamilton out on mediums as Red Bull brought Verstappen in to move onto softs.

The decision from Mercedes proved to be a costly one as Verstappen overtook Hamilton almost immediately, resulting in a furious seven-time world champion raging at the decision over the team radio.

On his mediums Hamilton could only finish fourth as team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took second and third respectively.

More to follow...

