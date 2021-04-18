3/63 - Still under yellow flags

We're just catching up with what happened in the first lap as the race stewards get rid of Latifi's car off the side of the track. Hamilton might have picked up some damage on his floor in that incident with Verstappen.

2/63 - Safety car!

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Hamilton takes 99th career pole ahead of Imola Grand Prix A DAY AGO

Latifi is out! The Williams is into the barrier after making contact with Mazepin and we're under the Safety Car for the time being. Yellow flags!

1/63 - LIGHTS OUT!

Verstappen leads! Brilliant driving from the Dutchman! The Red Bulls got off quickly from the line, they flanked Hamilton on either side and Verstappen passes! There was contact between Verstappen and Hamilton as the world champion bumped over the kerb!

14:03 - Leclerc spins!

The drama continues before the race has even started as Leclerc spins in these wet conditions! He needs to regain his position in the grid otherwise he will start in the pit lane! Leclerc got away with one there.

14:02 - Formation lap!

There's so much spray on the track, but the drivers have started their formation lap. This wet start should be good! What sort of race are we going to get? Will the pre-race chaos continue once we get under way?

14:00 - Vettel starting from the pit lane!

Some news ahead of the formation lap and Vettel will be starting from the pit lane as Aston Martin haven't finished working on the car five minutes before lights out. Same issues with the brakes as Stroll.

13:55 - Let's race!

There's so much going on that it's difficult to keep track. The gazebos and umbrellas are down on the grid. It's time to get racing in the Emila-Romagna Grand Prix!

Can Hamilton keep the two Red Bulls behind him at bay into the first couple turns? Can Norris show the same sort of pace that very nearly saw him land it on the front row yesterday?

13:50 - Stroll sweating!

There's still a lot of work being done on Stroll's brakes by the Aston Martin engineers. It's still not clear what happened and why there was so much fire when Stroll was only driving through the pit lane.

13:45 - Anthem time!

The drivers are at the start line for the Italian national anthem, which I think we can all agree is the best national anthem around. I don't want to hear anyone suggest Les Marseilles!

The rain continues to fall at Imola. This will be worth it for the wet start alone!

13:40 - Title race!

Hamilton clinched the 99th pole of his career in qualifying yesterday, but he has two Red Bulls behind him waiting for any slip up.

Perez is in P2 after putting himself on the front row for the first time in his career, but it's all eyes on the developing title fight between Verstappen and Hamilton. The Dutchman will fancy his chances in every race this season!

13:35 - Chaos!

We're not even at the formation lap and it's already chaotic at Imola! Valtteri Bottas has been informed that he has a rear puncture while Lance Stroll's are on fire!

Stroll was told to drive quickly through the pit lane to put out the fire in his brakes! What a crazy solution! It's madness out there!

13:30 - Rain at Imola!

Drama before we have even reached the formation lap as there's rain at Imola! That could put the cat among the pigeons! We have a wet race at a classic circuit!

Fernando Alonso has spun off already and has been rolled back into the Alpine garage. He needs a new front wing after coming off at Tosa! That just shows you how difficult the conditions are!

Welcome to our live updates

Who do you think is going to win today? Will Lewis Hamilton produce another victory from pole?

Recap from qualifying

Mercedes' Hamilton is going in search of a record-breaking eighth F1 title this season, and will hope to build on his winning start in Bahrain with a win in Italy. Team-mate Valtteri Bottas qualified in eighth place.

Hamilton produced the pole time of one minute 14.411 seconds with his first flying lap of the final session.

And Hamilton was happy to embrace the challenge with two Red Bull contenders behind him.

Reaction from qualifying

"I love it, I love the challenge!" Hamilton said after clinching pole.

"We've got the two Red Bulls there, I think it's definitely going to make strategy harder, and they've got great race pace.

"We knew in Bahrain that it was going to be close and it is going to be close throughout this season and it’s going to take laps like that, it’s going to take us as a team performing as close to perfection as possible," said Hamilton.

"I know that’s kind of the idea going into most weekends but we can’t afford any slip-ups and I think so far we’ve really been firing on all cylinders and we still are hunting, believe it or not."

"I think for all of us we’re operating at such a high level, the differences are milliseconds between us all and we could all go back and look at our data and say we can go faster. But at the end of the day it’s what you do on that one moment that counts and so that’s what we really try and focus on."

Formula 1 Bottas: We don't have the fastest car YESTERDAY AT 19:53