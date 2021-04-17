Lewis Hamilton took his 99th career pole ahead of the Imola Grand Prix on Sunday, with Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen completing the top three.

Mercedes' Hamilton is going in search of a record-breaking eighth F1 title this season, and will hope to build on his winning start in Bahrain with a win in Italy.

And he was happy to embrace the challenge with two Red Bull contenders behind him.

"I love it, I love the challenge!" he said.

"We've got the two Red Bulls there, I think it's definitely going to make strategy harder, and they've got great race pace."

Teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified in eighth place.

