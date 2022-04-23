McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl reflected on a brake problem and an unspecified fault which led to practice session two troubles for drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

Norris is in third place on the grid for the sprint race at Imola on Saturday afternoon, but ahead of the race for the first points of the weekend, the teams had their second and final practice session

Ad

The Mercedes improved on a shocking effort on Friday, but both McLaren cars fared worse than expected. Ricciardo failed to record a time and Norris was 18th, the slowest of any driver to put down a full lap.

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Russell fastest, Hamilton fourth as Mercedes hint at recovery in practice two at Imola AN HOUR AGO

Speaking during the session to Sky Sports, Seidl explained the problems.

"On Daniel's side we found an issue in the morning, which took a lot of time to repair, and I don't want to go too much into detail about what it was. On Lando's side, we experienced a brake system issue when he did his first run,” he began.

"Not ideal, at the same time not being able to change anything on the car with the Parc ferme conditions. Hopefully it doesn't put us too much on the back foot for the Sprint. With the team I have, we're always confident that we'll be okay.

"The most important thing for the Sprint is, as always, to make sure that you're not too aggressive as well. [You want] to make sure that you finish having good positions for tomorrow.

"We have a competitive car, and even with the faster cars that are behind us, there's a good chance we can keep the positions."

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Hamilton decries Mercedes struggles: 'Each weekend is a rescue' 19 HOURS AGO