Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrated pole position in qualifying on Friday which sees him start Saturday’s sprint from the front.

Eight points are on offer for the winner at the truncated race, and also decides the grid for Sunday’s full race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The Dutch world champion had swapped the lead regularly with current campaign leader, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, but a late red flag after third-placed Lando Norris crashed out meant that he was able to secure pole without a late challenge.

Speaking after the race, Verstappen said: "It was tricky out there with the dry/rain. It was very slippery.

"It was hectic, a long qualifying but of course in the end happy to be here. It is an amazing track and it really punishes you if you make a mistake.

"I am really pleased with pole. It will be different weather at the weekend but a good start.

"Our first three races in general didn't go to plan but we will try to have a good weekend here."

Leclerc, who took second, admitted he had failed to make a challenge in the final session.

"It was very tricky, especially on the slicks. There were quite a lot of wet patches and it was all about putting the laps in and waiting for Q3 to put it together,” he said.

"It is frustrating because when it counts in Q3 I made the wrong choice."

Norris, who finished third and ended the session prematurely, was overall happy with his position more than disappointed with his final act before tomorrow. He said: "I am happy I am top three which is quite a surprise for us.

"There was a chance at least for us to go forwards even more. The car was feeling good and I was feeling confident. A shame it ended like that but I am happy.

"I think that if it was completely dry we wouldn't be in third so we made the most of today and put ourselves in a good position for some good points."

