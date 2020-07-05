F1 Austrian Grand Prix - As it happened

A dramatic, penalty-filled race at Austria saw Valtteri Bottas win the first race of the season in Austria, but there was controversy as two penalties cost Lewis Hamilton a podium place.

Lando Norris claimed third with a late fastest lap of the race, while Charles Leclerc finished in second once penalties were taken into consideration.

AUSTRIA GP: AS IT HAPPENED

71/71 - BOTTAS WINS

Valtteri Bottas wins the first race of the new season. Leclerc comes in at third, but will be awarded second. And Norris claims third! He puts in the fastest lap of the race to take the position off Hamilton. What a remarkable race, with McLaren on the podium after all their financial problems.

70/71 - Bottas v Hamilton

Hamilton may be allowed past Bottas. He's not going to win the race, but the clear track might give him the chance to add some time ahead of his rivals. They have a few seconds on Leclerc and Norris but not much time to add to it.

69/71 - Albon out!

Another casualty. Albon appear to have lost power and is out, and now Perez and Norris come together, with Norris taking fourth position. Bottas sets the fastest lap of the race. Vettel edges up into 10th place, which would be the first time he has ever finished in 10th. Kvyat, passed by Vettel, is now out o the race. There are just 11 cars left on track.

68/71 - Perez given penalty

Now Sergio Perez is in bother. Speeding in the pit lane means he is penalised by five seconds. That puts Hamilton back into the podium.

66/71 - Leclerc into third, Hamilton penalty!

Well, now. Hamilton will have to pay a five second penalty for causing the collision with Albon earlier, and Leclerc is right behind him. The Ferrari driver has a decision to make. Stay within touching distance of Hamilton and he will be second, but he could be tempted to attack him nonetheless and then challenge for pole. This might mean that Hamilton is given instructions to focus on his rear, not ahead of him.

64/71 - Norris passed by Leclerc

Leclerc passes Norris to move into fourth place. He set the fastest lap of the race in the process, and is now looking at Perez in pursuit of a podium finish. Perez has old tires, and with six laps remaining he will fancy his chances of leaping further up the pack.

62/71 - Hamilton given 'urgent' warning

The team tell Hamilton of an urgent "5-2" warning after Albon touched Hamilton's car. It's under investigation now. Elsewhere, Sainz passes Gasly - with no fresh tyres - in to sixth.

61/71 - We go again, again

Bottas launches off at speed after the safety car goes off, while Albon chases Hamilton in his slipstream. It seems an inevitability, but Albon spins out! He's in last place now, 13th.

59/71 - Albon ahead

Albon has taken his palce ahead of Perez, making the Spanish driver the number three on the course. He had just taken the position before the safety car was reintroduced. That could potentially be reviewed.

56/71 - One-two

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton Image credit: Getty Images

54/71 - Safety car ends for about six seconds

It is pointed out that the Mercedes will have at least eaten up a few dead laps with that intermission. But there is now a pack of cars, on fresh sets and ready to attack the traditional leaders. Albon and Perez briefly swap positions but there's another safety car out. Raikkonen is out after his right front tyre flew off his car, and he is stopped on the tracks. Fortunately that tyre does not have appeared to have done any damage to anyone.

52/71 - A wave of pitstops

Albon, Norris, Leclerc and Vettel all come in for fresh tyres, with each driver compelling the next to keep up on the quality of their grip. The Mercedes look set to stay out.

51/71 - Russell rests up

George Russell's Williams is smoking out of the back, and he parks up on the grass. There will be another safety car, which gives the rest of the pack a chance to challenge the Mercedes team.

50/71 - Not much going on now

The Mercedes have 11 seconds on their rivals, even while they continue to avoid the edges of the track. Grosjean has gone off again and is trying to get back to the track. He's in sixteenth now, absolutely last.

45/71 - Gearbox problems for Mercedes

We get confirmation now that the problem for the Mercedes is something to do with the gearbox.

44/71 - Hamilton complains

Speaking to his team after he is told to look after his car, Hamilton tells them that actually, Bottas is on the curbs more than he is. It's a petty complaint, and one that was common to his style last season. Not that it matters, really. You would imagine that constant chafing is part of what drives him on to win wherever he can.

41/71 - Chassis default for Bottas

Bottas is told of a 'chassis default 2.1' to his team over the wires. There is speculation that the curbs have ruffled the shape of the car - it's not clear how serious this is yet.

40/71 - Mercedes cold war

Neither Bottas nor Hamilton appear to be stretching themselves too much. The gap is there, under a second, but behind them there are six seconds until Albon lurks on the track. It's a comfortable position. Unless they have reliability probles then this is a one-two.

35/71 - Mercedes to turn down engines

The Mercedes team instruct Lewis Hamilton that they will be cooling their engines off in order to preserve their engines for the course of the season. Hamilton is keen on forcing the position here despite the threat of team orders. He is now 0.6-0.7 seconds behind his rival and teammate.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Image credit: Getty Images

33/71 - Perez into fourth

Perez, on his medium tyres, goes past Norris with ease. Albon is in third, and Bottas remains ahead of Hamilton in the Mercedes one-two.

31/71 - Sainz clatters Vettel

On the restart Carlos Sainz nudges Sebastian Vettel's nose, spinning the Ferrari - and the man he will repace next season - around on the track. Vettel is now in 15th. It wasnt Sainz's fault. He was minding his own race as Vettel ducked inside with no chance of stopping in time.

29/71 - Safety car still out

Cars are winding across the road now in order to keep their tyres warm as the safety car period drags on. Perez has moved onto medium tyres, which may help him challenge Norris ahead of him.

27/71 - Bottas, Hamilton pit

The Mercedes team stack the pit stop to get the pair of their drivers changed over. More drivers come in for the same but Sergio Perez aalmost crashes into Lando Norris - potentially there are investigations to come there.

26/71 - Magnussen out

Kevin Magnussen is out of the race, the fourth casualty. Ocon moved inside him, and Magnussen just failed to break properly - error or fault, it's unclear - and he trundled into the gravel. The safety car is out.

24/71 - Bottas in charge, for now

Hamilton has clipped off a second and a bit from Bottas' lap, with the Briton now 3.8 seconds behind.

22/71 - Stroll retires

Romain Grosjean comes into the pits for a tire change, after spinning into the gravel on turn four. He appears to be able to race, but Stroll is out of contention now as he retires.

18/71 - More technical problems

There's an epidemic amongst the cars. Vettel goes past Stroll easily, but Renault's Daniel Ricciardo seems stuck in third, with smoke coming out of the car. He's in the pits and out of the race.

Lewis Hamilton on the grid before the Austrian Grand Prix Image credit: Getty Images

16/71 - Stroll losing power

Lance Stroll is having to struggle with a lack of power, in eighth position. Sainz is ahead of him with Vettel in ninth.

13/71 - Verstappen pits

They continue to work on the car but he is almost certainly going to have to give up. The race is over for him, and what a shame it is for the team. How much sympathy will there be from other riders after his earlier stunt, I'm not sure.

11/71 - Verstappen out?

Max Verstappen is almost certainly out. He lost power all of a sudden. He's trundling along now, and is attempting to restart to save his race.

Lap 10/71 - Hamilton third!

Hamilton closes in on Verstappen now, who is gearing up to challenge Bottas, making a Red Bull sandwich.

Lap 7/71 - Hamilton up into fourth

Alex Albon is in third at the moment, but Hamilton has a gap of around half a second befween himself and the Spaniard. He's closing in, with Norris down in fifth.

Lap 6/71 - Ferrari's tangle

Leclerc is keeping the same pace as Vettel. The German is in 10th while the Monegasque driver is in seventh.

Lap 5/71 - Verstappen trails Bottas

There are 2.1 seconds between Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen. The Dutchman has harder wearing tires so if he remains in touching distance of the finn then he will be confident.

14:17 - Drivers take the knee pre-race

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll Image credit: Getty Images

Lap 1/71 - GO! GO! GO!

Bottas gets away intact, Norris takes Verstappen briefly, Albon is chased by Hamilton.

14:12 - Cars are out for the warm-up lap

14:07 - Drivers opt not to take a knee

14:00 - Hamilton takes a knee

Lewis Hamilton took a knee before the race, but it seems that Charles Leclerc, Vertsappen, and a few other drivers did not. More on that here.

13:40 - Hamilton demoted

Hamilton is demoted! The Mercedes driver failed to slow during Saturday's qualification during a yellow flag, and he will now start in P5.

13:30 - Formula One is back

Good afternoon to you all. We're ready to start - at last - the post-lockdown, abridged version of the 2020 Formua 1 season.

We're here for the Austrian GP, so it's a bit like the Australian GP, but something is missing: the 'a' and the 'l', specifically.

We already have some controversy:

But the grid is familiar:

For now, here is our season preview, until the lights come down at 14:10.

