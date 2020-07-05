F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE updates - Lewis Hamilton starts defence

Pole position qualifier Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP and second place qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrate in parc ferme during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 04,

Live text commentary on the season-opening F1 Austrian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton finally begins his title defence after a lengthy break due to coronavirus.

It's been a long, long wait to get this F1 season underway, since the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled in March as the pandemic hit. Follow lap-by-lap updates as Lewis Hamilton begins his hunt for a seventh world title. Hamilton's Mercedes team have also adopted black livery in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

13:30 - Formula One is back

Good afternoon to you all. We're ready to start - at last - the post-lockdown, abridged version of the 2020 Formua 1 season.

We're here for the Austrian GP, so it's a bit like the Australian GP, but something is missing: the 'a' and the 'l', specifically.

We already have some controversy:

But the grid is familiar:

For now, here is our season preview, until the lights come down at 14:10.

