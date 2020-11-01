12:00 - Anthem time

The drivers are on the track for the Italian national anthem and for F1's 'End Racism' campaign. As has been the case all season long, some drivers take the knee and others don't. Mixed messages again from F1. Not good enough.

11:55 - Mechanical issue!

This could be a problem for AlphaTauri. There are a lot of mechanics around Gasly's car on the grid. They are removing some of the panels on the cooling unit. Something's up. No panic in the AlphaTauri ranks just yet, but this isn't what they would have wanted with Gasly in such a good position on the grid.

11:50 - Points to prove

Albon is in P6, which isn't bad for the young Thai driver, but he still has a point to prove. 2020 hasn't been a great year for Albon. Gasly is in P4 today, which is notable. Of course, it was Albon who took Gasly's seat at Red Bull midway through last season.

11:45 - Russell in P13!

Yesterday was a good day for Russell who put his Williams in P13. That is up there with the likes of Ocon and Vettel, who obviously should be doing better, but still great to see the young Brit in such a strong position. Now, can he convert that into his first ever points finish?

11:40 - Bottas v Hamilton?

Hamilton showed some vulnerability in Saturday qualifying, admitting to a poor final lap which allowed Bottas to claim pole. But we have seen this film before. Bottas just hasn't been able to get the better of his Mercedes teammate on race day without the help of a time penalty or reliability issue. Is today the day we get a straight race between the two of them for the win?

11:35 - How they qualified

Full grid positions... 1) Valtteri Bottas 2) Lewis Hamilton 3) Max Verstappen 4) Pierre Gasly 5) Daniel Ricciardo 6) Alexander Albon 7) Charles Leclerc 8) Daniil Kvyat 9) Lando Norris 10) Carlos Sainz 11) Sergio Perez 12) Estaban Ocon 13) George Russell 14) Sebastian Vettel 15) Lance Stroll 16) Romain Grosjean 17) Kevin Magnussen 18) Kimi Raikkonen 19) Nicholas Latifi 20) Antonio Giovinazzi

11:30 - It's race day!

Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola! F1 is in one of the more glorious parts of the world this afternoon for a race at this famous old circuit. It's been a strange season, but the fact we are at Imola for a race is surely one of the perks.

Valtteri Bottas claimed pole in qualifying on Saturday with Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for Mercedes. Max Verstappen gives the front three a familiar look in P3. Can anyone touch the Silver Arrows? The Dutchman has been the only one in the same race as them this season.

