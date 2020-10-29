Lewis Hamilton says he wants to stay on in Formula One and wishes to have contract talks with Mercedes once the 2020 season is over.

He said on Sunday that he was unsure how much longer he would continue in the sport, but insists he does want to stay at Mercedes beyond the end of this season.

"Naturally I think already last year, in Hungary last year I think Toto [Wolff] was talking about signing a contract," Hamilton told Sky Sports.

Of course the pandemic wasn't then and you look back and you're like maybe I should have signed it then. But the thing is I just think things happen at the right time and I definitely was not ready mentally at the time.

"I wanted to give myself the space mentally to really think about what I want to do, think if there's any adjustments for me and for the team, how can we get more out of each other - how can I give them an easier time.”

Hamilton is 77 points clear in the standings with five races remaining in the F1 calendar. He wants to have dialogue over a new deal when the current campaign has concluded.

He added: "I definitely don't think it's over. I want to continue.

“I think once we get the job done and the stress of the bubble and everything passes on, we can get to whatever comfortable or uncomfortable position we need to be in and we'll get it done so we can continue."

