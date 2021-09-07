The British duo will race alongside each other from the 2022 season after Valtteri Bottas left Mercedes to join Alfa Romeo

Seven-time world champion Hamilton says he is looking forward to working with one of F1's rising stars.

"I want to take a moment to welcome George Russell to the team," he wrote. "I remember meeting him when he was young, dreaming of one day being a Formula 1 driver.

"I'd only just reached my own dream of becoming an F1 driver, so I know what this day means and how it will feel for him.

He is a great example to all the kids out there that dreams do come true when you chase them wholeheartedly.

"Through hard work he has rightly earned his spot on our team.

"I look forward to seeing him grow as a driver with this great team and working with him to raise this team higher. See you next year."

In similar fashion, Hamilton also paid tribute to Bottas for his work in the last five years on Monday, calling him his "best team-mate".

"I'm immensely proud to have worked alongside Valtteri Bottas for the last five years," posted Hamilton.

"Together, we've been part of a team that has delivered four Constructors' Championships, and we've motivated one another to keep pushing through the ups and the downs.

"He has been the best team-mate I've had the pleasure of working with. Your speed and resilience has been impressive but where you truly stand out to me is the human being you are.

"You are greater than you know and I know there's a bright future ahead for you.

"Thank you Valtteri for all of your support and amazing contributions to this team. You will be missed. I wish you all the best for your future endeavours. Let's finish off strong and get that 8th for the team."

