Social distancing has been a key message put forward by governments across the globe to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hamilton tested negative for the virus after attending an event with Idris Elba, who tested positive for it, and he has reportedly been in self-isolation since the Formula 1's opening race - the Australian Grand Prix - was called off.

Now the six-time F1 world champion has called on everyone to do their part to prevent the pandemic from worsening.

"I’m so sad to hear of the amount of deaths happening around the world,” Hamilton wrote on his Instagram.

"I know most of us are limited with the knowledge of why and how this has happened. There is nothing we can do about it either way except try to isolate ourselves, stop ourselves from catching it and spreading it.

"There are people out there still going to clubs and bars and large gatherings which I personally feel is totally irresponsible and selfish.

"I’m praying for my family’s safety each day but I’m also praying for you out there. I’m praying for those working at the local stores, deliverers, doctors and nurses who put their own health at risk to help others and keep the countries running. Those are the heroes. Please stay safe people."

He added: "If you can, try and take this time to assess your life and situation and how you might want to change things for the better moving forwards.

"Hopefully through this people will realise even more how health is priceless, how you treat yourself and what you put in your body is so important and also hygiene. We take this life for granted. I hope we don’t moving forwards."