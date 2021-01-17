Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has warned Lewis Hamilton not to overplay his hand in ongoing contract negotiations with Mercedes, and that the world champion must remember that he's replaceable.

Hamilton is the only driver at a top team not to have signed a contract extension for 2021. His team mate Valtteri Bottas has already locked down another one-year stay at Brackley.

“Apparently the parties don’t agree on the terms,” Jordan told F1-insider.com this week. “All I’ve heard is that Lewis wants more than Mercedes is prepared to pay.

"I guess that’s also about stakes in team revenues and an influential role in the Mercedes group," he added.

If I were the boss of Daimler, I would show him the door: Either you drive on our terms or you leave.

Jordan also recalled the hard-headed words of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone in the wake of Ayrton Senna's death at Imola in 1994.

"Even though Bernie was shocked and saddened like everyone, he was the first to regain his composure," Jordan said. "[He told] us: ‘Stop complaining now, everyone is replaceable.’ Lewis should know that now too.”

Jordan was the first pundit to break the news of Michael Schumacher’s comeback at Mercedes, and more recently forecast chemical giant INDEOS taking an equal stake in the team with Daimler and Toto Wolff.

“I have excellent sources that I can rely on 100 per cent - and I have a common sense," he commented when asked about where he got his exclusive stories from.

"I’m still extremely well connected in the scene. I regularly talk to Bernie Ecclestone on the phone among others," he added.

