Nine grand prix meetings have been cancelled or postponed this year as a result of the coronavirus crisis which continues to claim lives around the world.

Questions have been asked about the financial security of F1 teams as a result of not racing. But Horner backs Liberty Media, owners of Formula 1, to ensure there are still 10 teams on the grid.

"It could be an enormous blow and at that point the promoter has to decide," he told The Guardian.

"It is their business, they have to decide how do they keep these teams alive because they need teams to go racing.

"The Liberty guys would do whatever they can to ensure that 10 teams are on the grid and competing next year.

" In order to protect their own business I believe they would help to facilitate, which means paying, to ensure that those teams would be around to compete next year. "

A lower budget cap of £139.8m is set to come into play next season with Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari spending more than double that already.

Horner is supportive of the new scheme and believes it will bring greater competitiveness to the sport.

"Teams are competitive beasts, of course they are looking to use an angle,” Horner added.

"The cap is a discussion about competitiveness, not about money. It’s about trying to bring the top teams down to a level where the midfield teams feel they can compete.