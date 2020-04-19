In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Formula 1 (Liberty Media), the FIA and team bosses have been attempting to reach a collective agreement with a view to setting a consistent budget ceiling to allow smaller teams to cut costs next year.

And Horner believes that an effective way to alter the way the sport's finances work would be to allow smaller outfits to purchase their cars from more illustrious and better resourced rivals on the circuit.

“I would have no problem in the short term, in a period of one to two years, saying to the smaller teams, ‘drop the research and development costs, you just need to be a racing team and we’ll sell our car to you in Abu Dhabi’”, said the Red Bull Racing team boss to Sky Sports

" I think that would be the easiest way to be competitive at the lowest cost. We could sign up four teams. I’m thinking Haas, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and probably Racing Point. "

“They try to copy the other cars every year anyway. If I were in the place of Alfa Romeo or Haas owners and I had the opportunity to buy a Ferrari, a Red Bull or a Mercedes, I would take it, ” said Horner.

Currently, F1 regulations allow for suspension, gearboxes and engines to be sourced from rival teams, but not as yet whole cars in a single sale.

Many teams and fans alike are against the principle of so-called ‘customer cars, fearing that it will entrench the financial and competitive dominance of the sport's tip three manufacturers.