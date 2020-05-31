Formula 1

Renault boss admits sensational Alonso comeback an option

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso (Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1) atends a press conference on June 14, 2019 at Le Mans northwestern France, prior to the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race which will take place from June 15 to 16, 2019. (Photo by

Image credit: Getty Images

ByPete Hall
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul admitted he is considering bringing Fernando Alonso out of retirement to sensationally replace the outgoing Daniel Ricciardo.

Alonso retired from Formula One in 2018, but the 39-year-old, who has tried and failed to set up his own cycling team, is in the running to take the vacant seat in the Renault team for next season, with Ricciardo heading to McClaren.

The Spaniard spent two spells at Renault, winning back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006, and joining the team for the third time is not out of the question.

Austrian Grand Prix

Austrian health minister gives OK to crowd-free Formula 1

A DAY AGO
  • Alonso comeback would be good for F1, says Domenicali
  • Austrian health minister gives OK to crowd-free Formula 1

"There can be many drivers, there are great drivers who are free next year," Abiteboul told Radio Montecarlo.

The one you have mentioned [Alonso] is an option. Although there are others.

'The only thing I am saying is that we are going to take time to reflect. It is an extremely important decision and we do not want to enter the dynamic of Ferrari or McLaren, who will have their reasons for doing so [announcing 2021 line-up early]. Honestly, deciding on a driver in a season that has not yet started ... seems a bit strange to us. Choosing the driver is the last piece of the puzzle in the reconstruction, hence the importance of taking our time and doing things well."

Alonso's former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali also gave his backing to Alonso lining up alongside Esteban Ocon for Renault next season, insisting the sport would be the real winner.

"We have already fantastic young drivers... but Fernando would give another level," Domenicali, now chief executive of Lamborghini, told Reuters. "He would be for sure very strong. Of course he can be stronger with a good car, with a very fast car, but Fernando would be an asset for Formula One if he would come back."

Formula 1

Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

YESTERDAY AT 20:46
Formula 1

Motor racing-Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

YESTERDAY AT 19:57
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Austrian Grand Prix

Austrian health minister gives OK to crowd-free Formula 1

A DAY AGO
Formula 1

Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

YESTERDAY AT 20:46
Formula 1

Motor racing-Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

YESTERDAY AT 19:57
Formula 1

Alonso comeback would be good for F1, says Domenicali

YESTERDAY AT 14:31

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Liga

Griezmann and Roberto goals earn Barcelona win over Getafe

15/02/2020 AT 15:04
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

28/05/2020 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Championship

Monk quits as Leeds boss

25/05/2017 AT 12:52
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleAustrian health minister gives OK to crowd-free Formula 1