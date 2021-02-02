Rio de Janeiro's new mayor has scrapped previous plans, criticised by seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and environmentalists, to build a new Formula One circuit in the city.

Rio's Environment Secretary Eduardo Cavaliere said on Twitter on Monday that Mayor Eduardo Paes, who took office last month, had instructed him to archive the process to secure an environmental licence.

"We are officially giving up on the construction of Rio International Circuit in the Camboata forest area," he said.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton said back in October: "I heard it is potentially going to be a sustainable race.

"But the most sustainable thing you can do is not tear down any trees."

He added: "I don’t think it’s a smart move. There is a global crisis with deforestation."

Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit agreed a deal to keep the Brazilian Grand Prix on the Formula One calendar until 2025.

Last year's race was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

