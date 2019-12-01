Vettel had taken a risk by starting on the soft tyre at the Yas Marina circuit but was hampered by a technical issue that prevented all cars from using DRS in the early stages of the race.

He also suffered a slow pit-stop after Ferrari double-stacked ended up finishing fifth behind Valtteri Bottas, who has started last.

The result confirmed Vettel's place in the World Drivers' Championship - also fifth - 24 points behind his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and 173 off winner Lewis Hamilton.

Video - 'Lewis Hamilton has spirit of Ayrton' - Bruno Senna 01:03

The team also ended 225 points behind Constructors' Champions Mercedes, and the German driver was understandably frustrated by their failure to compete.

"We didn't have the year we were hoping for, full stop," said Vettel.

"I think the reasons are clear and the lessons are clear. As a team, we must be stronger. As an individual, I must do better - I can do better. It wasn't a great year from my side.

Vettel has been outdriven by Charles LeclercGetty Images

"I don't think it was as bad as it looks because there were many small things leading to not a great picture in the end.

"I'm the first one to look at myself. I'm honest. I know I can do better. That's for sure the target next year - to take that step forward.

"And, hopefully, we get a stronger package as well to fight with Mercedes and Red Bull in the front."