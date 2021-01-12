Mercedes are expecting “curveballs” during Lewis Hamilton's contract negotiations, but believe a deal will be concluded.
Team head Toto Wolff is unconcerned by the failure to agree a deal yet, with a new season on the horizon.
Hamilton’s contract expired at the end of 2020. Speaking to Autosport, Wolff said that he was optimistic, but was prepared for any eventuality.
"It doesn't worry me at all, because I will always respect Lewis's decisions,” Wolff said.
"Whether this is staying with us for a long time, or whether that means leaving the sport and pursuing different interests.
I think we need to be ready for all kinds of curveballs being thrown at us.
"But at the same time, we talk a lot, and we are very transparent with each other. I think there is more to achieve together."
Hamilton’s deal could be worth around £40 million a year, in contrast to teammate Valtteri Bottas’ £8 million salary.
Other reports have claimed that Hamilton is after a share of Mercedes’ prize money, as well as asking for an AMG One hypercar.
Despite the lack of contract, the team expect a deal to go through and are working under that assumption.
