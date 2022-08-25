Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali does not anticipate a woman joining the sport in the next five years.

Just two women have competed in an F1 Grand Prix. Maria Teresa de Filippis made five appearances in the 1950s while Lella Lombardi raced 12 times in the 1970s. Lombardi scored half a point in the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix.

Dominicali admitted that it would be "crucial to give the maximum possibility for women to come to F1 - we are totally dedicated to that".

He continued: "Realistically speaking, unless there is something like a meteorite, I don't see a girl coming into F1 in the next five years.

"That is very unlikely."

Currently, F1 showcases the women-only W Series before its own races, and Domenicali added: "We are very happy with the collaboration with Formula W.

"But we believe that to be able to give the chance to girls to be at the same level of competition with the guys, they need to be at the same age when they start to fight on the track at the level of Formula 3 and Formula 2.

"We are working on that to see what we can do to improve the system. And you will see soon some action.

"We want to build up the right parameters with the right approach for them to start racing against the guys, at the right age, with the right car."

Chadwick believes the lack of power steering in F2 and F3 would be a barrier for women to progress.

Chadwick said: "Without power steering and driving big, heavy cars, a lot of women do struggle, even though they have been successful in go-karting."

