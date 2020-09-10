Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the renamed Racing Point team, from 2021.
The 53-time race winner, who has achieved 67 podium finishes in his career, is looking forward to getting started as he moves on from Ferrari.
"I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I'm extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021," Vettel said in a team statement.
"It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter.
"The energy and commitment of Lawrence [Stroll] to the sport is inspiring and I believe we can build something very special together.
I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege.
CEO & Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer said: "Everybody at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news. Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future as Aston Martin F1 Team.
"On a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, Sebastian is one of the best in the world, and I can’t think of a better driver to help take us into this new era. He will play a significant role in taking this team to the next level."