Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the renamed Racing Point team, from 2021.

The 53-time race winner, who has achieved 67 podium finishes in his career, is looking forward to getting started as he moves on from Ferrari.

Formula 1 Future Ferrari driver Sainz gets a taste for Monza podium 07/09/2020 AT 10:14

"I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I'm extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021," Vettel said in a team statement.

"It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter.

"The energy and commitment of Lawrence [Stroll] to the sport is inspiring and I believe we can build something very special together.

I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege.

CEO & Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer said: "Everybody at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news. Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future as Aston Martin F1 Team.

"On a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, Sebastian is one of the best in the world, and I can’t think of a better driver to help take us into this new era. He will play a significant role in taking this team to the next level."

Formula 1 Sebastian Vettel still struggling with 'up and down' Ferrari 15/08/2020 AT 16:46