F1 Styrian Grand Prix - As it happened

Relive lap-by-lap coverage from the Styrian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton leads home a Mercedes one-two and Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel crash.

Chequered flag! Hamilton wins!

Hamilton gets his first race victory of the season and he managed that very well. He started on pole and led all the way to the chequered flag. Bottas finishes second with Verstappen third to complete the podium.

The real drama on the last lap concerned Norris, who started the last lap seventh and managed to pass BOTH Racing Points to finish fifth! Another exceptional drive from the young brit!

Lap 71/71

Into the final lap! Hamilton has the race victory in the bag with a 14-second difference between the world champion and Bottas. Sainz currently holds the fastest lap and so as things stand he will take the bonus point. Perez is having real look at Albon, but he's picked up some damage!

Lap 69/71

Both Sainz and Verstappen have come into the pits for a safe stop and they're going to try and give this a real go on a new set of tyres to claim that fastest lap bonus point.

Lap 67/71

Mercedes one-two! Bottas had to work for that pass, but in the end the Red Bull of Verstappen just couldn't keep the Mercedes behind him and it looks like it's going to be a one-two finish for the Silver Arrows!

Lap 66/71

WHEEL-TO-WHEEL! What drama! Bottas looked to have passed Verstappen, but the Red Bull came back at the Silver Arrow and reclaims the place! The Mercedes might have the pace, but the Dutch driver was smarter with his track position there. That was great racing!

Lap 65/71

"Driveability out of Turn 3 is shocking!" Verstappen is clearly concerned that he's not going to have the car beneath him to keep Bottas at bay. The Finn is less than a second behind the Red Bull!

Lap 63/71

The Red Bull of Verstappen is dropping off quite dramatically here and the Dutchman is starting to look like a sitting duck. There's just over two seconds between Verstappen and Bottas, who is flying!

Lap 61/71

10 laps left to go at he Red Bull Ring and it looks like Hamilton has this race victory in the bag. Verstappen just doesn't have the pace to catch the Mercedes ahead of him and how he has to worry about the Mercedes behind him.

Lap 60/71

As things stand, the fatest lap bonus point is going to Perez, but Hamilton will be desperate to get that point after his disappointing finish last weekend. He'll want to close the gap on Bottas as much as he can in this shortened season.

Hamilton's lead over Verstappen is a comfortable one.

Lap 58/71

Perez has come into traffic as he laps the likes of Latifi and Russell at the back of the pack and that is helping out Albon who faces a bit of a scrap to keep hold of P4 such is the pace of the Racing Point.

Lap 55/71

Bottas has just had an encouraging message over the Mercedes team radio, but you would probably want more than just one lap to pass Verstappen!

Lap 54/71

Well, we felt this might be an exhilirating duel between Hamilton and Verstappen at the front of the pack, but that hasn't really materialised. Hamilton looks untouchable and even behind Verstappen the other Silver Arrow of Bottas has struggled to have a real look at the Red Bull. A bit of a procession at the front.

Lap 52/71

Ricciardo had such good pace on the medium compounds, but the Renault is now struggling badly to keep the Racing Point of Stroll behind him. We heard so much about the design of Racing Point's car coming into this season and we are now seeing just how fast they can be!

Lap 48/71

Perez is enjoying himself this afternoon! He started P17 on the grid, but has battled his way through the field and is now up to fifth after passing Ricciardo. Racing Point have real pace this season. Stroll is also in seventh and will now having a look at Ricciardo!

Lap 45/71

Verstappen is getting frustrated. He has complained more than once over the team radio about not having the pace to catch Hamilton. His concern might soon not be about catching Hamilton. It might be about keeping Bottas from passing him. Mercedes have good pace today, as they always do.

Lap 40/71

Bottas sets the new fastest lap and Norris comes into the pits and gets away nicely within around three seconds. He will rejoin the pack in P10. Sainz is doing his best to get past Perez, but the Mexican is fending off the McLaren for the moment.

Lewis Hamilton is still leading this race.

Lap 38/71

Sainz suffered a really poor pit stop, but the McLaren is now making amends for that, going around the outside of Raikkonen to move back into the points. Norris is running P5 at the moment. Will his strategy pay off?

Lap 36/71

Box, box! Bottas pits and comes out in P3 behind Verstappen. If the Finn wants to win his second successive race after his victory last weekend, he's going to have to get ahead of the Red Bull front of him. All four race leaders are now on the medium compounds.

Lap 33/71

Nearing half-distance, so this is probably a good time to recap the top 10... 1) Bottas 2) Hamilton 3) Verstappen 4) Albon 5) Ricciardo 6) Stroll 7) Perez 8) Norris 9) Sainz 10 Giovinazzi

Lap 30/71

Box, box! Hamilton comes into the pits for a change of tyres. He follows Verstappen's lead and moves on to the medium compounds. The Red Bulls weren't able to make the most of the few laps they had on the new tyres over the race leader.

Lap 28/71

Ocon retires! It looked like Renault were getting ready for a pit stop, but Ocon has been wheeled into the garage. Reliability issues for Renault once again! What a disappointment for Ocon after what was an impressive Saturday qualifying.

Lap 26/71

So for the moment the two Silver Arrows are in P1 and P2 after the pit stop by Verstappen. Bottas is going very well and might even fancy his chances of doubling up on his race victory last weekend. Will Mercedes let their two drivers race if it comes to that?

Lap 25/71

Box, box! Verstappen dives into the pits and has he been shifted on to the medium tyres? Looks like it, so that should carry Verstappen to the end of the race. They need to try something different to Mercedes, so how will Hamilton respond?

Lap 23/71

It's getting to that point of the race where strategy and pit stops become the focus. Might Verstappen try the undercut on Hamilton to leapfrog him into P1? It feels that like that duel is still to really spark into life.

Lap 20/71

Renault on Renault! Ricciardo has the greater pace than Ocon on the medium compound tyres and the youngster puts up a fight, but the Australian finally gets in front of his teammate. Ricciardo is up into sixth place! That had been coming for a few laps.

Damage on Vettel's car after the collission with Leclerc.

Lap 18/71

Hamilton has a three-second lead on Verstappen at the front of the pack and the world champion has asked for sector-by-sector updates on the Red Bull. He's clearly very wary about the pace behind him.

Lap 14/71

Ricciardo is struggling to get past his teammate Ocon and with the Aussie on the medium compounds there's a good chance that if he can pass he will have a good chance of closing the gap on the top five.

Lap 12/71

One thing to keep an eye on today are the tyres. Of course, that's always the case, but because yesterday was deemed a fully wet day, teams and drivers were free to start on whatever tyres they liked. We have a variety of different compounds as a result.

Lap 9/71

Nice pass from Albon on Sainz. The Red Bulls are running well at the moment. They have good pace and this is turning into a Mercedes v Red Bull duel for the podium!

Lap 8/71

So now that things have settled a little bit, it's probably time to run through the top 10 as they currently stand. 1) Hamilton 2) Verstappen 3) Bottas 4) Sainz 5) Albon 6) Ocon 7) Ricciardo 8) Gasly 9) Stroll 10) Norris

Lap 5/71

Leclerc forced to retire too! Ferrari kept Leclerc out for a few laps to assess the damage, but the decision has now been taken to retire im as well. What a disastrous weekend for the Scuderia. Both cars retired after impacting with each other on the opening lap.

Lap 2/71

Vettel is wheeled into the garage! The former world champion's race is over. His rear wing is in a right mess and Ferrari have made the decision just to retire him. What a disaster for Vettel who hasn't exactly enjoyed a great start to the season.

Lap 1/71

Safety car on the opening lap! Vettel has a broken wing after Leclerc dived down the inside of the German on Turn 3 and Ferrari are getting ready for an early pit stop! Both are coming in for repairs.

LIGHTS OUT!

And we're off in the Styrian Grand Prix Hamilton gets off the grid well, Sainz has a look at Verstappen round the first corner, but the Red Bull just about manages to maintain position! It looked like Leclerc and Vettel might have made contact in Turn 3!

14:09 - Formation lap!

The 20 drivers are now making their way around the Red Bull Ring on their formation lap!

14:05 - Here we go!

We are just a few moments away from this race getting under way. This is what we wanted - a potential straight shootout between Hamilton and Verstappen on the front row!

14:00 - More mixed messages!

Hamilton takes the knee before the national anthem on the grid and 11 drives join him. But once again, as was the case last week, a number of drivers decide against taking the knee. They did this while wearing 'End Racism' t-shirts, so this is another case of mixed messages from F1. Why have they struggled with this so much when other sports haven't?

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton take part in an anti-racism protest

13:55 - Storylines

There are storylines everywhere you look this afternoon! So you have the simmering rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen on the front row.

You then have Sainz in P3 and the McLarens resurgent, although Norris has a lot of work ahead of him to match last week's podium finish. Then there's Ocon in P5, which has been overlooked somewhat! A good showing for the Renault yesterday. Can he follow that up with a good race finish?

The Ferraris are well down the pack, while Russell achieved his best ever qualification result yesterday, only missing out on Q1 by a tenth of a second! Can he score some points for the first time?

13:50 - Where are Ferrari?

It's been a strange couple weeks for Ferrari. Last week, they looked to be lacking any kind of straight line speed... and then Leclerc battled through the pack late on to finish second.

This week, a number of long-awaited upgrades have been added to the car, more was expected of them, and yet Vettel is in P10 and Leclerc didn't even make it into Q3 and then was handed a three-place grid penalty for good measure. P14.

13:45 - Weather!

Very heavy rain was a major factor in qualification yesterday, but the weather forecast in Austria for this afternoon is much better so we should have a clean race. That could be to the benefit of Verstappen. He's on the front row and appears to have real pace this weekend. It was only through a misjudgement on the weather yesterday that he missed out on truly challenging Hamilton for P1.

Max Verstappen during qualifying

13:40 - Grid penalties

There's already been som controversy, with Leclerc handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Kyvat during qualifying yesterday. Of course, this comes after Norris was also handed a three-place grid penalty for going through yellows in Friday practice. So while the young Brit actually qualified sixth on Saturday, he was knocked down to ninth. That's where he will start today. Can he build on his first podium finish last week?

13:35 - Full grid

1) Hamilton 2) Verstappen 3) Sainz 4) Bottas 5) Ocon 6) Albon 7) Gasly 8) Ricciardo 9) Norris 10) Vettel 11) Russell 12) Stroll 13) Kyvat 14) Leclerc 15) Magnussen 16) Raikkonen 17) Perez 18) Latifi 19) Giovinazzi 20) Grosjean

13:30 - Welcome!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Styrian Grand Prix which is, err, in exactly the same location as last week's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring!

Of course, that's down to the fact that we're having a strange abridged season in F1 this year due to the global coronavrius pandemic, but there was enough drama last week to suggest this could be another classic! Plenty to look forward to.

Last week, Valteri Bottas was on pole and this week it's the other Silver Arrow in P1, with Lewis Hamilton on pole.

