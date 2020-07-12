F1 Styrian Grand Prix - LIVE updates

Follow lap-by-lap coverage from the Styrian Grand Prix as pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton bids to bounce back from disappointment last week.

13:50 - Where are Ferrari?

It's been a strange couple weeks for Ferrari. Last week, they looked to be lacking any kind of straight line speed... and then Leclerc battled through the pack late on to finish second.

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton puts Mercedes on pole for Styrian GP A DAY AGO

This week, a number of long-awaited upgrades have been added to the car, more was expected of them, and yet Vettel is in P10 and Leclerc didn't even make it into Q3 and then was handed a three-place grid penalty for good measure. P14.

13:45 - Weather!

Very heavy rain was a major factor in qualification yesterday, but the weather forecast in Austria for this afternoon is much better so we should have a clean race. That could be to the benefit of Verstappen. He's on the front row and appears to have real pace this weekend. It was only through a misjudgement on the weather yesterday that he missed out on truly challenging Hamilton for P1.

Max Verstappen during qualifying Image credit: Getty Images

13:40 - Grid penalties

There's already been som controversy, with Leclerc handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Kyvat during qualifying yesterday. Of course, this comes after Norris was also handed a three-place grid penalty for going through yellows in Friday practice. So while the young Brit actually qualified sixth on Saturday, he was knocked down to ninth. That's where he will start today. Can he build on his first podium finish last week?

13:35 - Full grid

1) Hamilton 2) Verstappen 3) Sainz 4) Bottas 5) Ocon 6) Albon 7) Gasly 8) Ricciardo 9) Norris 10) Vettel 11) Russell 12) Stroll 13) Kyvat 14) Leclerc 15) Magnussen 16) Raikkonen 17) Perez 18) Latifi 19) Giovinazzi 20) Grosjean

13:30 - Welcome!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Styrian Grand Prix which is, err, in exactly the same location as last week's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring!

Of course, that's down to the fact that we're having a strange abridged season in F1 this year due to the global coronavrius pandemic, but there was enough drama last week to suggest this could be another classic! Plenty to look forward to.

Last week, Valteri Bottas was on pole and this week it's the other Silver Arrow in P1, with Lewis Hamilton on pole.

Formula 1 Motor racing-Brawn expects F1 to see positive COVID test at some point A DAY AGO