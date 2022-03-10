Charles Leclerc was fastest in the first session of Day 1 testing at Bahrain on Friday.

The day started with a tribute to Ukraine as drivers congregated around a banner calling for an end to Russia’s invasion.

Ad

Sebastian Vettel, who finished the session 1.175 seconds behind Leclerc in third place, also wore the Ukrainian colours on his helmet.

Formula 1 Bahrain Day 1: Haas still struggling, bouncing cars, and tributes to Ukraine 25 MINUTES AGO

The young Monegasque set the best time in his Ferrari with a time of 1:34.53 on the circuit, and Williams’ Thai rider Alexander Albon was in second, half a second behind.

Last year’s winner of the driver’s championship, Red Bull, sent out Sergio Perez and he slotted into fourth, just ahead of the vanquished former champion, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, whose car boasted a controversially tiny sidepod which appeared to fit within the letter of the law, and will soon likely be banned or copied if it proves to be successful.

Hamilton's teammate George Russell is likely to get a runout in the second session, as will most other non-riders for the first period.

There was speculation it would be challenged by Red Bull’s Christian Horner, but he ultimately decided to leave the resolution of the issue up to the racing authorities, and F1 managing director Ross Brawn acknowledged they had been surprised by Mercedes’ interpretation of the regulations as they were currently drawn up. With more testing to come, the innovation may be too early to provide a serious advantage.

Teams were also on the lookout to arrest the phenomenon of bouncing cars when they approached their top speed, with venturi tunnels again a subject of discussion.

The rest of the top nine places were filled out by Esteban Ocon, Zhou Guanyu, Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly. Haas were unable to take part in the first session as they awaited delivery of more equipment.

SESSION 1 FASTEST TIMES

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:34.531

Alexander Albon (Williams) +0.539

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +1.175

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +1.446

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +1.834

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +2.237

Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) +2.633

Lando Norris (McLaren) +3.049

Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) +3.357

Formula 1 Magnussen replaces Mazepin at Haas for 2022 season AN HOUR AGO