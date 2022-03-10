The Haas team was able to send out a car for the second session of Bahrain testing Day 1, after missing the first.

Haas had freight problems which meant that they were awaiting a delivery to be able to get their car out on the track on Friday, and they did not receive the goods in time for the first run, meaning just nine drivers were out in force in the morning.

However they were able to take the opportunity in the second session as Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi was able to get behind the wheel to test his new car.

This is not the first problem that the American team have experienced so far this campaign.

They parted ways with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As part of the same move they also abandoned their sponsorship deal with Urikali, owned by Mazepin’s father Dmitry.

Kevin Magnussen has returned to the team as the replacement driver, and owner Gene Haas has stepped in to prop up the team’s finances.

There were another set of riders out for some other teams in the afternoon, too.

Lewis Hamilton was replaced by George Russell, and Carlos Sainz took over from teammate Charles Leclerc, who set the first session’s fastest time in his Ferrari.

