F1 - The Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE

Live updates from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lap 42/70

Still no sign of any significant rain, although the track is still pretty damp in places and that is causing some issues. Is the weather teasing us here?

Formula 1 Max Verstappen crashes on his way to the grid at the Hungarian GP 2 HOURS AGO

https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1284853418813804545

Lap 41/70

Bottas has just set a new fastest lap of the race, with the Finn closing up the difference on Verstappen who seems to be struggling for grip. That Red Bull is looking very twitchy. A Mercedes one-two is starting to look likely!

Lap 38/70

Hamilton box, box! The race leader is into the pits. He goes on to the medium compound tyres and has enough of a lead over Verstappen to emerge once again as the race leader. The only thing that can stop him now is a mechnical issue. Not even sure rain would stop him.

The rain clouds overhead. Image credit: Getty Images

Lap 37/70

Verstappen has been told over the Red Bull team radio to expect rain for a few minutes, but a clear race after that. The weather has quite literally been a cloud over this race. Nobody seems quite sure what to do and whether or not to make a move!

Lap 36/70

Hamilton is a massive 19 seconds clear of Verstappen. This is turning into a procession for the world champion. There is no catching him. They might as well give him the trophy now.

Lap 33/70

Lando v Leclerc! That was some good defending from the McLaren! Leclerc looked to have the racing line on Norris, but the young Brit gets his elbows out and keeps the Ferrari for him, but in the end Leclerc gets the job done and moves up into P13!

Leclerc is up into 13th Image credit: Getty Images

Lap 32/70

That is one big black cloud over the Hungaroring. It feels like a number of the teams are waiting to see how the weather unfolds before making their next move. Hamilton still looks untouchable in P1 with the world champion a massive 15 seconds ahead of Verstappen in second place.

Lap 30/70

We are waiting...

Lap 28/70

Bottas against Stroll is the battle to keep your eye on for the moment, with the Racing Point currently holding P3. We can only assume that Bottas got away with his jump start off the grid because there has been no news from the stewards!

Lap 25/70

Rain incoming! The drivers were all warned about a shower coming at around this time and while the cloud has largely drifted south, turns five and six might get a sprinkling. That could make things rather interesting. Let's wait and see what happens.

Verstappen has put the mishaps of the parade lap behind him and is running in P2. Image credit: Getty Images

Lap 23/70

Well, this is an interesting one!

Lap 21/70

Leclerc is unhappy with the tyres he's been kept on. Really unhappy. He is the cork in the bottle in the midfield with Perez, Ricciardo and Sainz all on the tail of the Ferrari.

Lap 19/70

Albon is through! The Red Bull finally gets past Leclerc and now Vettel looks to have the better race pace on his Ferrari teammate. Will Leclerc get team orders to let Vettel through? The German is on the better tyres. And Bottas is now up to P4 as well.

Lap 18/70

"Give me more power. Why aren't you giving me more power?" Albon asks over the team radio. It's not the first time he has asked such questions of the Red Bull engineers. The young Thai driver is once again frustrated and feels he is being held back. He's sandwiched between the two Ferraris!

Lap 17/70

First retirement of the race! Gasly appears to have a fire of some kind in the back of his car and his race is over. That's some bad luck for him.

Lap 16/70

Battle for seventh! Albon is hot on the tail of Leclerc in front of him, but the Ferrari is just about managing to keep the Red Bull at arm's length and now Vettel is on the back of Albon! This is an interesting one.

Lap 13/70

Another Bottas pass! The Finn is moving through the pack nicely now, passing Grosjean into P5. The two Haas took a gamble with their tyres from the start and it paid off. We might now see them return to the mean over the course of the rest of the race.

Lap 12/70

Bottas passes Leclerc! The Silver Arrow gets past the Ferrari. There's still no news from the stewards over a potential penalty for the Finn due to his jump start off the grid. For now, Bottas is up to P6 and chasing down Grosjean, Stroll and Magnussen.

Lap 11/70

"These tyres are rubbish!" Leclerc says to his team over the Ferrari radio. He is down in sixth place at the moment and is struggling to keep Bottas behind him.

Lap 10/70

Top 10 after 10 laps... 1) Hamilton 2) Verstappen 3) Magnussen 4) Stroll 5) Grosjean 6) Leclerc 7) Bottas 8) Vettel 9) Albon 10) Perez

Hamilton is the race leader, despite all the chaos. Image credit: Getty Images

Lap 8/70

This is what happened to Bottas off the grid. He will almost certainly face a penalty from the stewards.

Lap 6/70

Chaos! Not entirely sure where everyone is in terms of their track position at the moment. So many drivers have pitted to move on to the slicks in anticipation of rain, but some haven't. Hamilton has emerged ahead of Verstappen again. Vettel is down in P8.

Lap 4/70

Verstappen leads! Hamilton also decides into the pits to move on to slicks and he's not the only one making this call! Vettel has had a nightmare pit! There's so much traffic in the pit lane! He's lost about seven seconds there.

Lap 3/70

Box, box, box! Leclerc and Bottas are the first of the front runners to jump into the pits to move on to slicks. Hamilton is only three laps into is race and he's SEVEN SECONDS clear at the front of the pack!

Lap 2/70 - Bottas jump start!

Hamilton was nervous about the engine stalling, but there was no such sign of that off the grid. Bottas, on the other hand, moved before the lights went out, then stopped, and then started again. That's why he had such a poor start. The stewards will have a look at that.

Lap 1/70 - LIGHTS OUT!

And we are racing at the Hungaroring! Hamilton gets a decent enough start off the grid, but Bottas has had a stinker! He is way down in P6 now! Stroll is up into second and Verstappen has been the big winner of the first lap, with the Red Bull up into third!

14:08 - Verstappen ready... just!

Those Red Bull engineers are still working frantically on Verstappen's car, but he's in his seat and ready to go for the formation lap. How lucky can you get? They seemingly made it before the five-minute deadline! Verstappen owes the Red Bull engineers a drink! Not a Red Bull, a real one! "Incredible work guys, unbelievable," he says on the team radio.

14:05 - Drivers on the grid

The 20 racers are in their cars and ready for the formation lap. Well, everyone besides Verstappen that is. He is standing with his trainer as the Red Bull engineers still work on getting that new front wing on his car. It looks like they are getting somewhere, though.

14:00 - Full grid

Just 10 minutes until lights out, so let's recap the grid... 1) Hamilton 2) Bottas 3) Stroll 4) Perez 5) Vettel 6) Leclerc 7) Verstappen 8) Norris 9) Sainz 10) Gasly 11) Ricciardo 12) Russell 13) Albon 14) Ocon 15) Latifi 16) Magnussen 17) Kvyat 18) Grosjean 19) Giovinazzi 20) Raikkonen

13:55 - Red Bull drama!

There's only one story that matters now. Verstappen is out of his car as his engineers work on putting a new nose cone on. In fact, it's a whole new front wing! Christian Horner is down off the pit wall to have a look at what is happening.

13:50 - Verstappen crash

You're not going to believe this, but Max Verstappen has ended up in the barrier on the parade lap on the way to the grip! Wow! Might this be the Red Bull's race over already? The Red Bull garage has sprung into action! Looks like he needs a new nose cone. Wish bones might also be buckled!

13:45 - On to Hungary

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix! It's been a strong start to the abridged 2020 season from Mercedes, with Valteri Bottas winning the Austrian GP and Lewis Hamilton claiming his first race victory of the year in the Styrian GP last weeekend!

The two Silver Arrows are on the front row today and Mercedes might, in a strange sort of way, claim they have a 1, 2, 3, 4 with the two Mercedes clones (Racing Points) behind them on the grid.

This could be a wet race and will certainly witness a wet start and so there is potential for a great race. A number of storylines everywhere you look!

Formula 1 Motor racing-Wolff hits out at Ferrari and others over Concorde comments 19 HOURS AGO