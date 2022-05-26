Charles Leclerc has spoken out about the possibility of Formula 1 dropping the Monaco Grand Prix from the calendar, calling it a ‘bad move’

The Ferrari driver - who sits second in the current F1 standings - has lived in Monaco all his life, and believes the historic track should remain in the calendar for years to come.

"I have never known Monaco without F1 apart from Covid reasons in 2020, and F1 without Monaco for me is not F1,” Leclerc said.

"F1 has some historic tracks like Silverstone and Monza - and Monaco, too, and they should stay on the calendar.

"Monaco is one of the best tracks out there, in terms of qualifying there are no places I enjoy as much here, and where the driver can make as much difference.

"The races are so close. The danger, you can still feel it because you really have the sensation of speed and in terms of qualifying it is probably the most exciting of the year.

"I agree in the races there are maybe some things we could change here and there to help overtaking. But in terms of challenge for the drivers it is one of the toughest challenges of the year."

The Monaco track is usually a sell-out venue, but because of its limited space within the town, is among the options that could be axed from the race calendar as F1 owner Liberty Media looks to expand the sport.

Liberty is facing pressure to add new tracks to the current list, similar to the new event in Las Vegas next year, but not mixing the schedule up too much.

The 24-year-old will be counting on home support this weekend after losing the championship lead to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Spain last time out.

He now trails the World Champion by six points, despite enjoying a 46-point lead before the race got underway in Spain.

Leclerc hasn’t finished a race in Monaco before, but is convinced the track doesn’t concern him.

"I don't think about it," he said. "It's not been the luckiest track for me overall, but it's life. It happens. It's part of motorsports, and sometimes things just don't go your way, and hopefully this year will.

"But I'll just take the same approach as I've done in the first few races of 2022. Because it's been successful until now, and hopefully it will be successful here at home.

"I honestly don't feel the pressure," he added. "I'm just very happy to be here to be back on this amazing track.

I love it here and it's a very special event for me having grown up here. And these roads I've known so well since being born.

"There is no added pressure. I know the performance is in the car for us to do a good result this weekend. And I just have to get in the car and do the job and hopefully the results will be there at the end of the weekend."

