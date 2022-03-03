Formula 1

'Fantastic news for team and driver' - Christian Horner on F1 star Max Verstappen signing new Red Bull deal

Christian Horner: "I think it very much demonstrates the commitment that Red Bull has to Max and Max has to Red Bull, and I think this is fantastic news for the whole team. It shows commitment from both sides and a real belief in what we're doing. So what better way of starting this season than with the extension of this agreement until the end of the 2028 season is phenomenal for us."

00:00:49, an hour ago