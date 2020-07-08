Fernando Alonso joins Renault for 2021 Formula 1 season

Fernando Alonso has agreed to join Renault for the 2021 Formula 1 season.

The Spaniard's arrival has been confirmed by the team, and he will drive alongside Esteban Ocon in 2021.

The 38-year-old won two World Championship titles while in a previous spell with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and will now be seeking more success.

Alonso said: "Renault is my family, my fondest memories in Formula One with my two World Championship titles, but I’m now looking ahead.

It’s a great source of pride and with an immense emotion I’m returning to the team that gave me my chance at the start of my career and which now gives me the opportunity to return to the highest level.

"I have principles and ambitions in line with the team’s project. Their progress this winter gives credibility to the objectives for the 2022 season and I will share all my racing experience with everyone from the engineers to the mechanics and my team-mates. The team wants and has the means to get back on the podium, as do I."

Cyril Abiteboul, the managing director of Renault Sport Racing, added: "The signing of Fernando Alonso is part of Groupe Renault’s plan to continue its commitment to F1 and to return to the top of the field.

His presence in our team is a formidable asset on the sporting level but also for the brand to which he is very attached. The strength of the bond between him, the team and the fans make him a natural choice. In addition to past successes, it is a bold mutual choice as well as a project for the future.

"His experience and determination will enable us to get the best out of each other to take the team towards the excellence that modern Formula 1 demands. He will also bring to our team, which has grown very fast, a culture of racing and winning to overcome hurdles together. Alongside Esteban, his mission will be to help Renault DP World F1 Team prepare for the 2022 season in the best possible conditions.”

Alonso left the sport in 2018 but has been lured back by what he feels is the ambition of his former team. He is due to make a third attempt to win the Indianapolis 500 with McLaren in August.

