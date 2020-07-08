Fernando Alonso hopes new rules will bring 'fairness' to Formula One in 2022

Fernando Alonso hopes new rule changes in Formula One will create more “fairness” and potentially allow him to challenge for another world title in 2022.

The Spaniard is set to return with Renault next year after two seasons away from the sport.

He won titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 but has watched on as Mercedes have dominated over the last few years. That, though, could change with an overhaul of technical regulations which has been delayed until 2022.

“I think with the new rules in 2022 there is that chance of having a championship a little bit more equal in between the teams and more fair between the teams,” said Alonso.

“These rules, they’ve been delayed one season. Probably my first intention was to go out of F1 at the end of 2018 and see how life was outside the bubble of Formula 1 and a have a think for the 2021 rules. This has been postponed one year because of Covid.

“But there’s still I think worth to be in the sport in 2021 as preparation for me after two years not driving these cars and preparation and build-up with the team as well to have a good season. So as I said I cannot be more happy and it’s a very important day for me.

“I think the 2022 rules will hopefully bring some fairness to the sport and will bring some close action as well with the teams more level and less scope to invent anything that has a large performance advantage. So having that in mind, there is enough time I think to work on those projects and to build the momentum that I think we need.

“Hopefully from today we will see some more motivation, some boost from everybody. And I’m happy, I’m relaxed I’m aware of what the 2021 will be and I’m hopeful through 2022. This is a matter of building something together that you trust, that has the capabilities, has the facilities, has the investment and all those ingredients I found in Renault.

“I’m aware of things and I’ve not been underground for two years. I’ve been watching television and I know that only one team will win in 2020 and will win in 2021, probably.”

Alonso also said age was not the issue after securing a comeback deal to race into his 40s.

"In Formula One for many years the time watch (stopwatch) is the only thing that matters, not the age. I never had a race classification based on the passport, date of birth. Always on the time watch."

Alonso will be the oldest driver next year if his former Ferrari team mate Kimi Raikkonen, already 40 and now with Alfa Romeo, decides to stop.

Team principal Cyril Abiteboul recognised some would question Renault's choice of a veteran over an emerging young talent.

"I can already expect that our decision... could be seen as a lack of interest or loyalty towards our project of the Renault Sport Academy. And it's not," he said.

