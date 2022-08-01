Fernando Alonso will replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The 41-year-old has signed "a multi-year deal" and will leave Alpine after two seasons to partner Lance Stroll.

"This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today," Alonso said.

"I have known Lawrence [Stroll, team chairman] and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One.

"I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.

"No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me."

Alonso made his F1 debut in 2001 and has since started nearly 350 races.

He claimed back-to-back Drivers' Championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

He sits tenth in the 2022 standings after an eighth-placed finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed," Alonso explained of his decision to join Aston Martin.

"We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front, and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance.

"The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me."

Vettel and Stroll have struggled for consistency this season, with each scoring points on only four race days.

The German, a four-time world champion, cited a desire to spend more time with his family when announcing his decision to retire at the age of 35.

There had also been speculation about the future of Stroll, but Aston Martin have confirmed that the Canadian, son of team part-owner Lawrence, will partner Alonso next season.

