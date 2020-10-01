Ferrari has given three leading members of its Driver Academy the chance to get a taste of what it's like to be behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman all took to the track on Wednesday at its dedicated test track at Fiorano at the wheel of a 2018 Ferrari SF71H.

It's part of the trio's preparation for their maiden free practice appearances at upcoming official Grand Prix weekends.

"They were all quick and immediately began running at a good pace," Ferrari Driver Academy technical chief Marco Matassa told Motorsport.com. "The laps they did today will be very useful when Mick and Callum run on Friday at the Nurburgring.”

“It’s not easy to switch from the driving style demanded from a Formula 2 car to one best suited to Formula 1," he added.

“The car has much more power, a significantly more sophisticated braking system and power steering that requires sensitivity and precision to use properly."

The 2018 Ferrari SF71H was taken for a spin Image credit: F1i

