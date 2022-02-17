The FIA have confirmed that Michael Masi has been removed from the role of Formula 1 race director.

Australian Masi, 44, had been under huge scrutiny since his controversial handling of the final race of the 2021 F1 season in Abu Dhabi which culminated in Max Verstappen taking the title from Lewis Hamilton

The decision from new FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem follows a meeting in London on Monday between the FIA and F1 teams.

Masi is set to be replaced by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who will alternate in the role.

The 44-year-old had served in the role since 2019.

