The FIA are investigating Lewis Hamilton for his T-shirt splashed with the message: "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor".

Hamilton wore the shirt before and after his win at the Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed by police officers who burst into her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

The words "say her name" and a photograph were on the back of Hamilton's shirt.

An FIA spokesman said the case was "under active consideration".

More to follow.

