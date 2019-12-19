The Manchester City assistant was at the Kassam Stadium, the home of Oxford United, for City's Carabao Cup quarter-final clash despite being in discussions to take over at Arsenal.

And now it seems an official announcement is imminent as Arsenal's scheduled press conference for Thursday has been moved to Friday.

'ARTETA GIVES AN EMOTIONAL SPEECH'

WENGER: ARTETA HAS NO EXPERIENCE

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has cautioned against too much expectation on the former captain, saying Arteta "has no experience” as a manager and will need help.

“I am an Arsenal supporter and at the moment I support the manager in charge and the manager in charge is Ljungberg. When Arteta will be in charge I will support Arteta,” said Wenger.

“He (Arteta) is intelligent, he has passion, he has knowledge, but Ljungberg (does) as well,” Wenger added.

“I believe that Arteta has certainly a great future, he has certainly learned a lot in his first position as an assistant coach and after that as well he will have to deal with the fact that he has no experience at that level and he will have to get surrounded well.”