The Monegasque rider was frustrated by his Ferrari team's strategy, but is working on controlling his emotiions in future.

Leclerc was undercut by teammate Sebastian Vettel in the pit stops after leading the early moments of the race in Singapore after a misjudgement by the Ferrari.

In a series of messages to the team made over the radio throughout the race, telling them he felt the istuation was, "not fair." He then took his protestations to Mattia Binotto after the race.

Having had time to reflect on the disappointment, Leclerc conceded he had been too strong in his criticism.

Speaking in Russia ahead of the country's grand prix, he said: “I believe that my reaction was well over what it should be, and that shows that I’ve still got a lot to learn.

“In this situation, there was absolutely no need to be like this. The team has done the right thing. We finished first and second. We wouldn’t have finished first and second with another strategy, and that’s what matters the most.

“On that, I’ve definitely got a lot to learn and a lot to improve so that won’t happen again in the future.”

While he admitted he would aim to curtail his behaviour, he believed at its root was a determination to succeed.

“In the car, it’s always very difficult. There is a lot of adrenaline,” Leclerc explained.

“I wake up in the morning thinking about victory, I go to sleep thinking about victory, so sometimes it might be hard.

“I just need to control myself more in these situations, and - how can I say it politely: just shut up!

“I will learn from this, and I will try for it to not happen again.”