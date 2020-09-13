Kimi Raikkonen screamed in frustration at his team after learning of a five-second penalty he would have to serve at the Mugello GP.

The Alfa Romeo driver was given the news with around 10 laps remaining at the Mugello Circuit, as he had crossed a line on pit entry.

In his earpiece he was told by a team member that, "We have a five-second time penalty that we will serve at the end of the race."

Raikkonen was heard to ask softly, "For what?"

His colleague continued: "So we'll add five seconds to your time at the end of your race."

This repetition prompted an angry outburst from the Finn, as he screamed the same question, "FOR WHAT?"

Raikkonen finished in ninth, almost 30 seconds behind the race winner Lewis Hamilton. He would have leapfrogged Charles Leclerc in eighth had he not incurred the penalty.

