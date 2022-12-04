Former F1 driver Patrick Tambay has died aged 73.

The Frenchman passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

His family announced his death on Sunday, according to the AFP news agency.

Tambay competed in Formula 1 across two spells between 1977 and 1986, contesting 123 Grands Prix, winning two.

He made his debut for the Surtees team at the French Grand Prix in ‘77 before moving to Theodore.

Two seasons at McLaren followed before moving to the Can-Am championship, winning his second title in the series following his first in 1977.

Tambay returned to F1 in 1981 with Ligier, and a year later moved to Ferrari where he won the German Grand Prix in 1982, and the San Marino GP a year later.

Although he never won the Drivers Championship, Tambay achieved a fourth-place finish in the 1983 season.

He moved to Renault in 1984 where he spent two years before his final season when he moved to Haas.

