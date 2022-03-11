Red Bull’s Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen returns for his maiden title defence in 2022. Lewis Hamilton has swallowed his disappointment to get back behind the wheel with Mercedes, and many expect him to be the Dutchman’s main rival for the coming campaign.

There is a 23-race schedule ahead of us, with rule changes to contend, new designs, new stables at teams, and plenty of drama still to come.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the coming season.

Formula 1 Hamilton: There's 'respect' between Verstappen & I, but there are no friends on the track 2 HOURS AGO

Who are the Formula 1 teams and drivers for 2022?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

George Russell – #63

Red Bull

Max Verstappen – #1

Sergio Perez – #11

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc – #16

Carlos Sainz – #55

McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Lando Norris – #4

Alpine

Fernando Alonso – #14

Esteban Ocon – #31

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Yuki Tsunoda – #22

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Lance Stroll – #18

Williams

Nicholas Latifi – #6

Alex Albon – #23

Alfa Romeo

Zhou Guanyu – #24

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Haas

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Mick Schumacher – #47

‘It has been the weirdest season’ - Button feels Hamilton and Verstappen both deserved title

What are the rule changes for the 2022 Formula 1 season?

Power units

As part of the move to a more environmentally friendly Formula 1, changes were introduced to improve the sustainability of the cars. Given the amount of travelling done across the world over the course of season, the carbon dioxide generated by a full season of motorsport is far from negligible. Lewis Hamilton’s move to a plant-based diet is an example of how the sport is trying to mitigate its impacts, but it remains a reputational and environmental concern.

One of the changes introduced was a hybrid power unit eight years ago, and coming onto the horizon in 2026 is a sustainable hybrid engine that is more effective at reducing pollution.

With work to be done to bring them online and have them ready, teams have agreed to cease development on the current power units in order to reduce expenditure and put work into the next big thing.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Image credit: Getty Images

Reduced budget

As well as the reduction in pollutants and environmental impacts of the sport, Formula 1 has also attempted to bring down the costs of operating a team in order to widen participation.

To that end a budget cap was introduced, with a gradual reduction in order to let richer teams trim their expenditure without having to make swingeing cuts. Last year the 2021 budget was $145 million, and it has been reduced, pro rata, by a further $5m for the next campaign.

However, with a 23-race season for the coming season, there has been an extra $1.2m added for each race over 21, meaning the cap has been finalised at $142.4m.

New tyres

Tyre sizes have been enlarged from 13 inches to 18 inches, though there have been more rules added to the usage and preparation of these new tyres.

Front tyres used to be able to be heated to 100 degrees Celsius, for 2022 that has been reduced to 70 degrees, and the rear tyres have been reduced from 80 degrees to 70.

The reduction in heating is meant to bring down the energy used by teams, but it will require drivers to put more effort into warming up their sets as they start and rejoin races.

Formula 1 2022 race schedule

Bahrain, March 18-20

Saudi Arabia, March 25-27

Australia, April 8-10

Italy, April 22-24

USA, May 6-8

Spain, May 20-22

Monaco, May 27-29

Azerbaijan, June 10-12

Canada, June 17-19

Great Britain, July 1-3

Austria, July 8-10

France, July 22-24

Hungary, July 29-31

Belgium, August 26-28

Netherlands, September 2-4

Italy, September 9-11

Singapore, September 30-October 2

Japan, October 7-9

USA, October 21-23

Mexico, October 28-30

Brazil, November 11-13

Abu Dhabi, November 18-20

Formula 1 Bahrain Day 2: Sidepods, Verstappen vs Hamilton and Haas get extra time 3 HOURS AGO